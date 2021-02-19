Australian PM Morrison discusses Facebook news ban with PM Modi

SYDNEY: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg held talks with the Australian government on Friday over a law that would force the social media giant to pay for content, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted the country would not bend to "threats" from big tech.

From Thursday, Australians could no longer post links to news articles or view the Facebook pages of Australian outlets, which are also barred from sharing their content, AFP reported.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had spoken with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, and that negotiations would continue over the weekend.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media in Sydney that Facebook's ban constituted a "threat".

"I thought that was not a good move on their part, and they should move quickly past that, come back to the table," he said. The ban comes in response to a planned Australian law that would force digital giants Facebook and Google to pay major Australian outlets for carrying snippets or links to their content on the platforms.

Morrison said the legislation -- due to be debated by Australia's Senate on Monday in the next step towards it becoming law -- was garnering interest from other world leaders.

The law was raised in a Thursday call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. "There's a lot of interest in it," he told media. "People are looking at what Australia is doing."