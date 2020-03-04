Australia issues strict guidelines for travellers from coronavirus hit countries

Melbourne: The Australian government on Wednesday issued strict guidelines for travellers returning back to the country from various coronavirus affected nations, especially Iran, to self-isolate themselves to contain the spread of the deadly infection.

Australia has reported one death and 40 infections due to coronavirus.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt said that two new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, including a 50-year-old woman in Sydney.

The set of guidelines issued by the government has urged people returning from Iran after February 19 onwards to self isolate.

"Today we are implementing additional measures to those that have been taken, requiring everybody who has arrived from Iran from February 19th to self isolate in Australia, Hunt told reporters.

"It doesn't matter whether you're an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, or a visitor from Iran - the message is very clear. You are now required to self isolate,'' he said.

Noting that there are approximately 900 arrivals from Iran every month to Australia, he said the Border Force will be gathering those figures, assisting with the tracing and the contact.

"At the same time, we are making contact through Farsi language media to assist with those that have come from Iran, and again, that's an additional measure to those that were announced on Saturday simply because it's absolutely clear that the caseload in Iran is very significant,'' Hunt said.

At least 77 people have died due to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran with 2,336 confirmed cases.

He said that eight of the cases that have been diagnosed in Australia have had some contact, either travelled directly from or been associated with people who have travelled directly from Iran.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has increased travel advisory to ''do not travel'' to Iran.

Updated advisory has also been issued for Italy, Japan and South Korea to level two which means high alert and level three warnings which means 'reconsider your travel'' for Daegu in South Korea and Wuhan in China.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said that 21 of those who have had the virus had recovered now and were back in the community.

"We got ahead of it at the start. We're working hard to stay ahead of it....we're on top of it, as is the state Government in New South Wales (NSW), and Queensland, and other places,'' he said.

The new cases confirmed on Wednesday, included a 50-year-old woman in Sydney.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said an infected woman had contact with 13 residents of the aged-care home, and that two of them subsequently reported respiratory symptoms.

One of those two residents, a 95-year-old woman, has died.

"Whether or not it was related to corona, we don't know at this point," Hazzard said.

Queensland's Chief health officer Jeannette Young said they were currently tracing nine people in connection with the most recent case of coronavirus in Queensland.

In South Australia, a 40-year-old mother who had recently been in Iran has become the state's fourth confirmed case of coronavirus, according to authorities.

Three other people in SA, who were tested positive since the outbreak, including a couple from Wuhan, have all been cleared and discharged from hospital.