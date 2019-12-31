7 suspects held in Mormon massacre
Mexico City: Mexican authorities have arrested seven suspects in connection with last month's massacre of nine Mormon women and children in the country's north, the attorney general's office
said.
A local police chief suspected of links to organized crime was among those taken into custody, according to local media.
The victims -- six of them children -- had dual US-Mexican nationality and were shot dead on a rural road in a lawless region known for turf wars between drug cartels fighting over lucrative trafficking routes to the United
States.
Investigators believe the cartel mistook the families for members of a rival gang, but some relatives reject that theory, saying they were deliberately targeted.
The prosecutor's office said in a statement Monday that three suspects were arrested on December 26 for "probable responsibility" in organised crime. The charges against the other four, arrested earlier, were not specified.
The November 4 killing took place between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua and increased pressure on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government to show it was acting against brutal violence by drug
cartels.
Following the massacre, US President Donald Trump threatened to designate drug cartels as terror groups, which many Mexicans saw as opening the door to further meddling by the US.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J&K in 2019: DGP31 Dec 2019 5:27 PM GMT
Court sends IAS officer to 5-days Vigilance remand31 Dec 2019 5:26 PM GMT
'AIR should be completely funded by govt to ensure...31 Dec 2019 5:25 PM GMT
Thousands trapped on Oz beaches encircled by fire31 Dec 2019 5:25 PM GMT
S Korean prosecutors indict Moon's key ally over31 Dec 2019 5:24 PM GMT