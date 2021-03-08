5 killed in Afghan targeted attacks

Kabul: Five people were killed and five others injured in the latest targeted attack in Afghanistan, according to an independent war monitoring group.

In Herat province, Jowzi Alizai, a tribal elder and his son and nephew were killed by gunmen in Ghoryan district, the Reduction in Violence (RiV) group reported on its website on Sunday.

A policewoman was wounded and her husband killed in a shooting attack in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, Xinhua news agency reported citing RiV as saying.

In Kabul, a civilian was killed and four others wounded after the minibus they took was struck by a bomb in Police District 19, said the war monitoring group.

About 60 people were killed in the increasing targeted attacks in Afghanistan in February, according to the group.

Taliban and Islamic State (IS) terrorists have conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years.

They consider anyone working for the government, NATO and the US-led troops as a target.

Over 50 people were killed in targeted attacks in January this year.



