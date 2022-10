477 whales die in New Zealand strandings

Wellington: Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say.

None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanised in a heartbreaking loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.

The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and located about 800 kilometers east of New Zealand's main islands.

The Department of Conservation said 232 whales stranded themselves Friday at Tupuangi Beach and another 245 at Waihere Bay on Monday.

The deaths come two weeks after about 200 pilot whales died in Australia after stranding themselves on a remote Tasmanian beach. These events are tough, challenging situations, the Department of Conservation wrote in a Facebook post.

Although they are natural occurrences, they are still sad and difficult for those helping.

Grover said the remote location and presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they couldn't mobilise volunteers to try to refloat the whales as they have in past stranding events.

We do not actively refloat whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to humans and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the kindest option, said Dave Lundquist, a technical marine advisor for the conservation department.

Mass strandings of pilot whales are reasonably common in New Zealand, especially during the summer months.