3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka
Colombo: Three Indians were among four people killed in a van-container truck collision in Sri Lanka's southern Kurundugahahetekma area, according to a media report.
The victims were travelling in the van which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway (E-01) on Monday night, the Colombo Page reported, citing police.
The deceased Indians belong to the same family - a 44-year-old woman, her 18-year-old son and another relative. Their names were not revealed.
The woman's husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured and were shifted to Karapitiya Hospital.
The driver of the van also died in the accident. He was identified as a 52-year-old man from west Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ...24 Dec 2019 12:03 PM GMT
Acer launches eStore to boost e-commerce platform in India24 Dec 2019 12:01 PM GMT
As Suryakumar awaits India call, Bhajji questions24 Dec 2019 11:59 AM GMT
A fresh start for me but I haven't forgotten how to bat:...24 Dec 2019 11:55 AM GMT
3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka24 Dec 2019 11:54 AM GMT