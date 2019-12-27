21 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan
Kabul: Twenty-one Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Laghman province, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.
"A total of 21 Taliban fighters including Zain-Alabidin, the shadow governor of Laghman, were killed in an airstrike conducted by Afghan National Army (ANA) in Alishing district overnight," the Ministry said in a statement.
Five Taliban militants also injured following the strike, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Zain-Alabadin was a notorious terrorist who was behind terror attacks in Laghman and neighbouring Nangarhar province," the statement added.
The Taliban is yet to comment on the development.
