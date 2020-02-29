20 killed as train collides with bus at unmanned crossing in Pak's Sindh
Karachi: A horrific collision between a speeding train and a passenger bus at an unmanned crossing killed at least 20 people, including children, and left scores injured in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, officials said.
The accident took place on Friday at the Kandhra railway crossing, near the Rohri railway station in the province, when the '45 Up Pakistan Express' train coming from Rawalpindi towards Karachi collided with the passenger bus. Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed that at least 20 people, including children, died in the incident, adding that the casualties could rise as the condition of several of the injured was critical.
"We have shifted at least 60 injured people to hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur," he said. "The bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, was going from Sukkur to Punjab," senior Sukkur police official Jamil Ahmed said. "It was a horrible accident. So strong was the impact of the train hitting the bus that it was split into three parts," he said.
The bus was dragged around 150-200 feet by the train, Ahmed said. Rescue officials said among the victims, some died on the spot while others breathed their last while being shifted to hospitals.
Commissioner Shafique Ahmed said the injured, including women and children, were taken to different hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur.
"It is a huge tragedy and all administration and police officials are rushing to the site. It was an unmanned railway crossing and unfortunately, the driver of the bus took a risk by trying to cross it when the train was coming in full speed," he said. Sukkur District Health Officer Dr Munir Mangrio confirmed that 13 bodies were sent to the Rohri hospital, while the remaining bodies were sent to the Sukkur hospital. The deceased included five women and nine men.
According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the bus driver was apparently at fault in the incident.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Majerhat Bridge gets safety nod from CRS29 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Life limps back to normal, school to remain shut till March...29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM29 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in...29 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT