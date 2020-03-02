2 rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone
Baghdad: At least two rockets hit the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official said.
The incident took place at around 12 a.m. on Sunday when unknown militants fired the rockets at the zone, which houses some of the main Iraqi government offices and the US embassy, the official told Xinhua news agency.
Sirens were heard in the zone, as the rockets landed on empty area and caused no casualty, the official added.
The heavily fortified Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents' mortar and rocket attacks.
The roughly 10-square-km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts: SC says organ donation should be2 March 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Curfew extended in Shillong, no fresh violence reported2 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids2 March 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Facebook launches 'More Together' campaign in India2 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
OPPO Reno3 Pro with dual punch-hole selfie camera in India2 March 2020 10:58 AM GMT