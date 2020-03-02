2 rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone

Baghdad: At least two rockets hit the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official said.

The incident took place at around 12 a.m. on Sunday when unknown militants fired the rockets at the zone, which houses some of the main Iraqi government offices and the US embassy, the official told Xinhua news agency.

Sirens were heard in the zone, as the rockets landed on empty area and caused no casualty, the official added.

The heavily fortified Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents' mortar and rocket attacks.

The roughly 10-square-km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.