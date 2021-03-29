2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store

Maryland (US): Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.

Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Robert Reason said he couldn't immediately release more information about the shootings.

We're not confirming that any incident is related," he told The Associated Press. We're waiting right now for investigators to essentially do their part, do their investigation and then contact us and update us on confirmed information that they have.

Royal Farms spokesperson Breahna Brown said the company had no immediate comment on the shooting at its store.