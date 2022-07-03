19 killed as bus falls into ravine in southwest Pakistan
Karachi: At least 19 people were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding passenger bus veered off a mountain road in heavy rain and fell into a ravine in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday.
The bus carrying more than 30 people was heading to Quetta from Islamabad when it plunged into the ravine in Zhob.
Television footage showed rescue workers assisting bloodied passengers.
As the bus neared Quetta, the driver lost control at a sharp bend and the bus plunged into a ravine. We have recovered 19 bodies so far while 11 injured have been admitted to hospital, Assistant Commissioner Syed Mehtab Shah said.
Rainfall and speeding led to the incident, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted Shah as saying.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving information, Shah said, adding that the bodies had been taken to the hospital where the process to identify them was underway.
The medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Zhob, Dr Noorul Haq, said that the injured were in critical condition and the death toll could rise. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the accident. He ordered an emergency be declared in Civil Hospital Zhob to ensure treatment for the injured.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank frauds of over `100 cr witness major fall in FY223 July 2022 5:03 PM GMT
'Commerce Min looking to release new foreign trade policy before...3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Reserve Bank's deposit insurance arm to pay depositors of two...3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
DGFT issues RCs for 1.6 mn tonne wheat export after May 13 ban order3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Global factors, crude oil, macro data to drive stocks this week:...3 July 2022 5:01 PM GMT