15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize
Dhaka: At least 15 Rohingya refugees died on Tuesday after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal while trying to go to Malaysia illegally, a Bangladesh Coast Guard official has confirmed.
Sixty-seven have been rescued, while 40 others remain missing, The Daily Star newspaper quoted Lt Hayat Ibna Siddique, the Coast Guard media officer, as saying.
The accident took place near St Martin's Island at around 7 a.m. after the boat hit a stone, said Lieutenant Commander of Coast Guard Naim Ul Haque.
The victims, mostly women, are residents of different Rohingya camps located in Teknaf and Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar.
At least 300 people started for Malaysia on two trawlers from Monakhali on Monday night, said Lt Commander M Hamidul Islam, media officer of Coast Guard.
While one capsized on Tuesday morning, the second boat's location remains unknown.
"The death toll may rise further," Islam added.
(image from uniindia.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after...11 Feb 2020 10:50 AM GMT
We didn't deserve to win at all in this series: Kohli11 Feb 2020 10:48 AM GMT
Now Intel, Vivo withdraw from MWC over coronavirus11 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites...11 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT