14 killed in jihadist attack on Nigeria military base
Kano (Nigeria): Jihadists killed 14 security personnel and civilians in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Wednesday, security sources said.
Suspected Boko Haram fighters in trucks fitted with machine guns launched a dawn raid on the army base in the town of Damboa, sparking intense fighting.
Sources said six soldiers, four police officers and two members of a government-backed militia were killed along with two civilians. "We lost six soldiers in the attack while six others were injured," a military officer said on condition of anonymity. The officer claimed 13 insurgents were killed by a fighter jet as they fled the area.
The leader of an anti-jihadist militia said the civilians who died were among more than 50 local residents hit by shrapnel after rocket-propelled grenades fired by the jihadists hit nearby homes.
Nigeria's decade-long jihadist insurgency has killed 36,000 people and displaced two million others inside the country, and spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
The United Nations has complained of a surge in violence in the conflict zone in recent weeks. Anger has been growing among local residents about the army's failure to stem the attacks despite repeated claims from officials that the insurgency has been defeated.
The jihadists fighting in northeast Nigeria have split into rival groups with one loyal to longtime Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau and another affiliated to the Islamic State group.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots:...4 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks HC to hear...4 March 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 15 Italians4 March 2020 6:02 PM GMT
7 months on, ban on social media lifted in J&K4 March 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Centre clears 72 changes to Companies Act, 20134 March 2020 6:00 PM GMT