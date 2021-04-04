11 dead as truck collides with bus in China

Beijing: A truck collided with a passenger bus on an expressway in east China's Jiangsu Province early Sunday, killing at least 11 people and injuring 19 others.



The accident took place when the truck crossed the divider and crashed into the passenger bus on the Shenyang-Haikou expressway.

The bus then overturned and collided with two other trucks.

The injured have been sent to a nearby hospital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Further investigations are underway, the report said.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.