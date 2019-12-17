10 killed from Afghan family heading to funeral: officials
Khost: Ten members of the same family were killed Tuesday when their car detonated a roadside bomb as they were travelling to a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.
The victims had been driving in Khost province in a large station wagon-type vehicle when the blast occurred, according to local and national officials.
"The casualties include five men, two women and three children all from one family," Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's governor, told AFP.
"They were travelling to Logar province to attend a funeral." Provincial police spokesman Adil Haidar confirmed the toll and incident details, while interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi added it was a Taliban bomb placed by the side of the road.
The Taliban did not immediately comment.
Deadly violence continues to grip Afghanistan even as the US and the Taliban negotiate on-off talks aimed at reducing America's military footprint in the country in return for the insurgents ensuring an improved security situation.
Khost is southeast of Kabul and borders Pakistan.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Northern Army commander visits Siachen to review...18 Dec 2019 5:41 PM GMT
Indian Navy chief to leave for Sri Lanka on Thursday18 Dec 2019 5:41 PM GMT
Priyanka Gandhi throws back challenge to PM18 Dec 2019 5:40 PM GMT
Tharoor, Kishore among 23 to receive Sahitya Akademi Award...18 Dec 2019 5:35 PM GMT
Satya Kaundal to be Shimla's first woman Mayor18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT