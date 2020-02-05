Sony launches entry level soundbar in India
New Delhi: Sony India on Wednesday launched its entry level soundbar HT-S20R with Dolby Audio in the country for Rs 14,990.
The device will be available starting February 7.
According to the company, the soundbar is especially designed and tuned for India to combine dramatic, high-quality sound with exceptional 400W power output based on the research conducted by its engineers and feedback from consumers for a country-specific model.
"The HT-S20R delivers 400W power output with 160mm driver unit of subwoofer to create the theatre like immersive audio experience," the company said in a statement.
Setting up the HT-S20R is very easy and can be done in seconds.
The users need to plug it in, position the external subwoofer, wire up the rear speakers and they are ready to go.
On top of movies and TV, you will also be able to easily play music through the HT-S20R, the company added.
