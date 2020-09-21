Samsung Galaxy Watch3: Redefines health for Android users

New Delhi: As tech companies expand their product lineup in the fast-growing wearable market, the South Korean tech giant has brought its latest smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active3 in India that is the best Android wearable when it comes to monitoring health and fitness -- something that Apple pioneered with its Watches early on.



With each new iteration, Galaxy Watch capabilities have expanded and now, Galaxy Watch3 offers new experiences in health and wellness monitoring.

The Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature would soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes (it is expected to arrive in the third quarter in select markets).

Galaxy Watch3 will also be home to the new Samsung Health Monitor app once launched, which will include blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in markets where these features have been authorized (wait for these tools to arrive in India).

To ensure that help is never too far away in the event of a fall, Galaxy Watch3 comes with a new feature that detects falls, which identifies a potential fall and can send an SOS notification to your chosen contacts.

The Galaxy Watch3 comes in two dial sizes -- 41mm and 45mm. There are two variants in each size, one with only Wi-Fi and the other with LTE connectivity.

Available in mystic silver and mystic black colours, the 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at Rs 32,990 and Rs 38,990, respectively.

We used the 45mm LTE variant (mystic black) for a week and here is what we feel about the new smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes in stainless steel and titanium variants.

The watch is fitted with Samsung's signature rotating bezel which drives the popular rotating bezel UI making it one of the most efficient ways to navigate a smartwatch's features.

Thanks to the bigger display and being lightweight, one can enjoy wearing it all-day long and choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store. You can design your own with a library of 40 different watch face complications to choose from.

It features a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same resolution that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

The display is as colour-rich and vibrant as expected from Samsung, with clear, crisp text. It is also bright and reading notifications or fitness data while outside is no problem for us.

The display comes with a metallic rotating bezel. Outside of this, it has a metal mainframe and two side facing physical buttons on its right side.

The top right button acts as the start/stop, select key, while the bottom is the back/home input. The rotating bezel lets you switch between menu screens from the home screen.

The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The watch comes with IP68 water resistance and a MIL-STD-810G compliant design.

Back to health benefits again.

The Running analysis offers real-time feedback during runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports, which help improve form, boost performance and reduce injury.

To track cardio progress, you will soon be able to easily access VO2 max readings, which offer insight into your oxygen uptake.

At home, you have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts.

Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014. Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers a brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.

In addition, seamless compatibility between the Galaxy Watch3 and other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20, will amplify your mobile experiences.

Set automatic reply options for both messages and images, and easily view emoticons and photos directly from your wrist.

You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience; play your favourite music from phone with the rotating bezel; and use simple hand gestures like clenching and unclenching your fist to receive a call, or rotating your wrist to mute alarms or incoming calls.

The Galaxy Watch3 runs on Tizen operating system that provides a smooth and intuitive experience; there are occasional tiny stutters when navigating through the interface.

The eSIM-powered 4G function helps a lot in managing calls, notifications, streaming favourite playlists and accessing favourite apps on-the-go even if you aren't carrying your smartphone with you. Galaxy Watch3 4G is supported by Airtel and Jio, with service coming soon for Vodafone.

The sensors onboard the Galaxy Watch 3 includes a PPG sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

The 340mAh battery is fit for a two-three day usage time with the always-on screen option off, which is not bad at all.

Conclusion: Galaxy Watch3 is the most advanced non-Apple wearable that will transform the way Android fans have used smart watches to date.

When features like Blood oxygen (SpO2), BP and ECG arrive on the Watch, it will be the nearest, toughest challenge to the Apple Watch Series 6, at an affordable price point for Android users..