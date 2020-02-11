Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Power Bank launched in India

Bengaluru: Refreshing its budget Redmi A series, Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Redmi 8A Dual with a new "Aura XGrip" design and dual rear cameras at a starting price of Rs 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB variant.

The 3GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 6,999 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes and select authorised retail partners starting February 18 and soon across all offline channels.

The company also expanded its portfolio with Redmi Power Bank 10,000mAh and Redmi Power Bank 20,000mAh for Rs 799 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

"We are sure that the Redmi 8A Dual will be loved by our consumers and fans alike. With the Redmi Power Bank, Redmi is moving beyond smartphones and will continue to expand its portfolio," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The Redmi 8A Dual brings dual cameras to the Redmi A series for the first time.

It features a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The hardware is coupled with Xiaomi's capable AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait mode. On the front, selfies, video calls and AI face unlock are facilitated by the 8MP camera.

The 6.2 inch Dot Notch HD+ IPS display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 that provides an immersive experience.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh high-capacity two-day battery with support for 18W fast charging, and a 10W fast charger is inside the box.

It also supports reverse charging through the Type-C port.

Performance is taken care of by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset.