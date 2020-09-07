New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 planned for Sep 8: Report

San Francisco: Apple is likely to announce a new iPad and the much-awaited Apple Watch Series 6 on September 8.



According to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, the company has a press release scheduled for Tuesday.

Prosser previously claimed that new Apple Watch and iPad models would arrive via press release in the week of September 7.

"Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it's not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I will tweet early that morning to update you if it changes,'' Prosser said in a tweet on Sunday.

The new Apple Watch models would likely be the expected Series 6 with a touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the crown of its upcoming Watch Series 6.

It is not clear how the Touch ID fingerprint sensor would be implemented, as the Digital Crown is already used for capturing an ECG in the current Apple Watch models.

Apple may also bring blood oxygen detection and an improved ECG to its next Watch Series 6.

Meanwhile, it has been reported earlier that updated iPad Pro models may arrive this month.