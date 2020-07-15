Microsoft adds Google Calendar to Outlook web

San Francisco: Microsoft has updated Outlook web with an ability to integrate users personal Outlook.com or Google Calendar accounts to an Outlook work account for a better view of availability while scheduling work appointments.



The new feature is rolling out to all Microsoft 365 users with a work account, but there's no news on when Outlook.com users will be able to add Gmail and Google Calendar accounts.

"Now when you add a personal calendar to Outlook on the web, the times for those events will be shown as busy (with no details or information) when someone wants to schedule a meeting with you using the Scheduling Assistant in Outlook, and you can also see your personal calendar side by side to your work one or in one view," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Outlook for Android has also gained a one-tap join option for third-party video calling tools Zoom and Webex.

"Outlook and Teams already work great together, but we understand some people receive meeting invitations for meetings using other online meeting services," the company said.

In addition, the Outlook Web App now let users schedule when emails are delivered and get suggested replies to emails in Outlook on the web and Outlook mobile.