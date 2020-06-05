Facebook's Google Photos transfer tool now available globally
San Francisco: Social media giant Facebook's Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally to everyone.
Part of a programme involving Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter established in 2018, the tool allows users to create copies of all of the photos or videos on Facebook account and transfer them to a linked Google Photos one.
The idea is to let users easily transfer their data from one service to another.
"People can access this new tool in Facebook settings within Your Facebook Information, the same place where you can download your information. We have kept privacy and security as top priorities, so all data transferred will be encrypted and people will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is initiated," the company said in a statement.
To begin transferring Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos, users will first need to go to "Your Facebook Information" in Facebook Settings.
Select the 'Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos' option and verify identity by entering Facebook password.
In the next screen, one will have to choose Google Photos as the destination from the dropdown.
After entering Google Photos password, the transfer will begin, and one will receive a notification once the process is complete.
The tool started rolling out in late 2019 in Ireland and was expanded to Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America in March this year. It further expanded to the US in April.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19...5 Jun 2020 8:27 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,26,770 with record spike of ...5 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Maha: Elderly man commits suicide over fear of COVID-195 Jun 2020 7:17 AM GMT
Nine people killed in SUV-container truck collision on...5 Jun 2020 7:15 AM GMT
68 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan5 Jun 2020 7:12 AM GMT