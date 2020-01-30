Facebook hits 2.5bn users, shares down over slow growth
San Francisco: Facebook stock plunged more than 6 per cent in after-hours trading despite producing better earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2019.
Facebook reached 2.5 billion monthly users, up 2 per cent from 2.45 billion in Q3 2019., the company announced on Wednesday.
It now has 1.66 billion daily active users, up 2.4 per cent from 1.62 billion last quarter when it grew 2 per cent.
Facebook logged $21.08 billion in revenue -- up 25 per cent year-over-year with $2.56 in earnings per share.
But net income was just $7.3 billion, up only 7 per cent (YoY) compared to 61 per cent growth over 2018.
Expenses grew to $12.2 billion for Q4 2019, up 34 per cent from Q4 2018.
"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Founder and CEO.
"We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about."
Family daily active people (DAP) was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 11 per cent year-over-year while family monthly active people (MAP) was at 2.89 billion as of December 31, an increase of 9 per cent year-over-year.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.86 billion.
Facebook employs 44,942 people now, an increase of 26 per cent year-over-year.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Scions of 2 biz families held in blackmail-extortion30 Jan 2020 10:22 AM GMT
AAP leaders protest outside EC office demanding FIR against...30 Jan 2020 10:14 AM GMT
Merger of Tata Tele mobile service biz with Airtel30 Jan 2020 10:10 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Tripura youth dies in Malaysia30 Jan 2020 10:08 AM GMT
Eager to play for India in white-ball cricket: Umesh30 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT