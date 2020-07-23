Dell unveils 2020 gaming laptop portfolio in India

New Delhi: Dell Technologies and its subsidiary Alienware on Thursday unveiled the latest 2020 gaming laptops for the India market.



The Alienware M15 R3 starts at Rs 199,990, Dell G5 15 SE will be available for Rs 74,990, Dell G5 15 will cost Rs 82,590 and Dell G3 15 will starts at Rs 73,990.

"If you are new to PC gaming or moving from mobile to PC, the Dell G Series portfolio is great place to start at", said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director for Consumer and Small Businesses, Dell Technologies, India.

The Alienware m15 R3 is powered by Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling.

The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the latest in Dell's G Series portfolio.

It is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads), paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs to offer a desktop grade performance.

The chips use the ï¿½AMD SmartShift' technology to optimize performance by intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed.

The Dell G5 15 comes with up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. It features large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to spread out the heat during intense gaming sessions.

According to the company, the Dell G5 is targeted at gamers who are looking at gaming PCs that offer an out of the box experience without compromising on the performance with 1650Ti graphics.

The Dell G3 15 offers up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors in two graphics variants, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics.