Apple to release smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020
San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor-switch design alongside its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020.
The iPhone maker introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design at the end of 2019 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other MacBooks are also expected to get the keyboard in 2020, the Cult of Mac reported recently.
While, back in July 2019, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21.
Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.
Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.
As per a report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.
Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone "SE 2" in the first half of 2020 too.
The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.
Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Australian Open: Divij enters 2nd round in men's doubles22 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Good to start season against tough teams, says Rani22 Jan 2020 8:35 AM GMT
40 more Taliban militants surrender in Afghan province22 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT
Over 20 abducted school kids rescued in Cameroon22 Jan 2020 8:33 AM GMT
Shweta Tripathi developing two ideas into feature films22 Jan 2020 8:28 AM GMT