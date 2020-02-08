Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in March this year
San Francisco: Famed leakster Evan Blass claimed that Apple is finally bringing its most awaited low-cost iPhone in March this year.
As per the reports, Apple has already started trial production of the upcoming iPhone SE 2 and is all set to start mass-production from mid-February, GizmoChina reported on Friday.
A recent report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8.
As per the report, the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a rear camera that is much bigger compared to the iPhone 8.
Additionally, Apple suppliers exhibiting at the CES also revealed to the publication that the iPhone maker might be developing Face ID models, besides Touch ID models, as an updated version of iPhone 8.
The initial model of the so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.
The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.
The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Celebrating love!8 Feb 2020 2:07 PM GMT
Being 'humane'8 Feb 2020 2:05 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Voting concludes, over 57% turnout recorded8 Feb 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Banana Cookies8 Feb 2020 1:54 PM GMT
Mexican Frittata8 Feb 2020 1:52 PM GMT