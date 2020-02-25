AirTags said to be completely waterproof, use magnetic charging
San Francisco: Apple's Tile-like "AirTags" item trackers will be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.
Evidence of AirTags has been found in builds of iOS 13 and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items, MacRumors reported on Monday.
AirTags were expected to launch last year because iPhone 11 had launched with ultra-wideband support.
Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial, Shanghai-based manufacturing company will begin supplying the system-in-package for company's upcoming Ultra Wideband item tracking tags in the second to third quarter of 2020.
According to Kuo, the shipment of these tags would reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year.
"We believe that the ultra-wideband (UWB) tag will enhance the user experience of iOS's 'find' and augmented reality applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance," the report quoted Kuo.
Earlier, Kuo said the Ultra Wideband tag would be one of Apple's major new hardware products in the first half of 2020.
Additionally, a German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the the company would unveil its low cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.
The phone will reportedly go on sale on April 3 and would retail for $399, placing it firmly in the mid-range price category.
