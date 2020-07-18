'No offer on the table'

An early achiever, there was little doubt that Vettel was marked for greatness, with the many achievements to his name, including back-to-back world titles between 2010 and 2013.

Vettel's trademark has always been pure pace and of course, his one-finger victory salute. Much like his hero, Michael Schumacher, Vettel has settled in as a race-winning leader at Ferrari. Alongside his four world crowns he can boast more than 50 pole positions and race victories, ranking him, statistically, above many of the biggest names in F1 history. No wonder then that he was hand-picked to return Grand Prix racing's oldest team to glory.

The rivalry between Vettel and Lewis Hamilton is a well-known one. Opposites off-track — Hamilton leading a glamorous public life while Vettel is a private family man — the duo have often been all too evenly matched on Sundays as they bid not just for more world titles, but to be hailed as the best of their generation.

Sadly, good things rarely last. Come the lockdown, unexpected things happened. Chasing Schumacher's five championships no longer seems a reality for Vettel — at least in terms of how things are at the moment.

The 2021 F1 driver market exploded into life when Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel decided there was no longer a "common desire to stay together" beyond the end of this year. A shocking development, it seemed that the spark had fizzled out and a clean break was required.

Why did Vettel and Ferrari grow apart?

When Vettel joined Ferrari for 2015, he was seen by the team as the man who could achieve what Fernando Alonso failed to do — bring the World Championship back to Maranello.

The German had won four of the last five titles at the time and was best placed to challenge his hero Michael Schumacher's record of seven. He was — and still is — loved by those inside the team and by Ferrari's loyal fanbase.

But after failing to hit the target in the first four years, Vettel was then usurped by the future in the form of Charles Leclerc, who ruthlessly wrestled control of the team and became the star performer.

Vettel could see he was no longer the chosen one, he was no longer the driver the team relied on. Ferrari, in its place, was happy to keep him in the family but there was hesitation for any long-term commitment. Vettel wanted a commitment and focus. But it didn't pan out the way it was intended.

Why announce the break up now?

Talks have been on-going for months now. Initially, both Ferrari and Vettel had wanted to continue — but their wishlists and priorities were too different for negotiation. It became clear neither side could make the concessions required and so the whole process was cut short by simply opting to cut loose.

Sources say a contract was never offered to Vettel because they never came close to agreeing on the terms of one. Vettel insisted it wasn't about the money in the statement. His real desire was to have the unconditional backing of the team he had dreamed of racing for. And that was precisely what Ferrari was no longer willing to offer Vettel.

The early announcement of this breakup will give Vettel plenty of time to decide what is next for him while allowing Ferrari to achieve their goal – a confirmed 2021 line-up.

Is this goodbye Vettel?

Right now, it evident that the fire in Vettel is still burning bright — he definitely wants to race, to fight and to prove he still has what it takes.

But it was also clear that he sees the bigger picture, that Formula 1 is not everything. He has his family and a long list of things he'd love to have more time to spend doing. This lockdown period, as he alluded to in the statement, has given him time to think about what he really wants.

Much will depend on the seat he can bag, if he chooses to stay, and the commitment that the team is willing to make with him.

If he stays, where could he go?

Sebastian Vettel confirmed he has had "loose talks" with Racing Point over the possibility of joining the team in 2021 when it will become Aston Martin. The four-times world champion will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020. While some reports have claimed he is poised to sign a deal with Racing Point for next year, Vettel himself said, "I said last week that obviously I've been in talks with Renault, for example, so I think it's all sort of just talks. I think at a later stage with anyone, then it would get a bit more concrete. But at this stage, the truth is that there's nothing to announce and nothing more concrete than just loose talks. If you ask about Racing Point, I think everybody's talking about Racing Point. I think the first two races have been impressive, the performance on track. But when it comes to myself then as I said, there's no news, nothing that has changed within a week. And I said last time

that it will probably take some time, most importantly for myself to make the right decision for myself. And then once there is something to announce or something to say, then I think that will be the right time in the future to do so. But anything at this stage is still open. Driving next year, not driving next year and maybe coming back or not driving any more and, I don't know, doing something different. So I'm not feeling pressure to make my decision too quickly."

What about Ferrari?

Carlos Sainz would switch from McLaren to become Ferrari's newest driver when he replaces Sebastian Vettel for 2021. Typically for one of the most highly esteemed teams in Formula 1, Ferrari's driver line-ups haven't tended to include many young drivers who have just started out with their careers —– with Charles Leclerc's promotion to replace Kimi Raikkonen, after just one season of F1, being one of the very rare exceptions.

And while 2021 will be Sainz's seventh season in the sport, the Leclerc-Sainz pairing will nonetheless be the youngest full-season line-up ever assembled by Ferrari, with Sainz set to be 26 when 2021 rolls around, and Leclerc just 23, for a combined age of 49.

1991 was the last time Ferrari fielded a comparatively young line-up for a Grand Prix when 27-year-old Jean Alesi and 23-year-old Gianni Morbidelli were paired for a one-off race together at that year's Australian Grand Prix.

Whatever the future might hold for Vettel, his relationship with Ferrari didn't achieve the desired result. There were many expectations placed on Vettel to add more championships to the tally but fate it seems had different ideas.