Yadav, Anjali bag titles in Kolkata marathon
Kolkata: Lucknow's Awadh Narayan Yadav and home favourite Anjali Saraogi clinched the top honours in the men's and women's categories respectively in Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday.
Awadh clocked a timing of two hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, while Meghalaya duo of Tlanding Wahlang (2:30:51) and Batsrang A Sangma (2:31:43) finished second and third respectively.
For Anjali, it was a memorable hat-trick of titles on her home course as she led all the way to cross the
finish line with a timing of 3:24.02.
Anjali's city-mate Sunmul Rahman took home the second place with a timing of 3:44.12, while
Meghalaya's Snora Lyngkhoi finished third with a time of 3:46:48.
