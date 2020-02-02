Yadav, Anjali bag titles in Kolkata marathon

Kolkata: Lucknow's Awadh Narayan Yadav and home favourite Anjali Saraogi clinched the top honours in the men's and women's categories respectively in Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday.

Awadh clocked a timing of two hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, while Meghalaya duo of Tlanding Wahlang (2:30:51) and Batsrang A Sangma (2:31:43) finished second and third respectively.

For Anjali, it was a memorable hat-trick of titles on her home course as she led all the way to cross the

finish line with a timing of 3:24.02.

Anjali's city-mate Sunmul Rahman took home the second place with a timing of 3:44.12, while

Meghalaya's Snora Lyngkhoi finished third with a time of 3:46:48.