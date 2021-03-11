Wrestler Sushil Kumar elected SGFI president again

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been re-elected president of the School games Federation of India (SGFI) in the elections conducted under the supervision of retired Supreme Court Judge BS Mathur.



According to results sheet (Form 13), signed by Justice Mathur, Vijay Santan has been elected secretary and Surendra Singh Bhati treasurer, besides Sushil. Eight vice-presidents, eight join secretaries, and six executive members have also been elected.

Sushil, has still not retired from wrestling, polled 54 votes, Santan 24, and Bhati 38. The result sheet did not mention the total number of voters.

Earlier, SGFI elations were held in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, on December 29 and 30, uner the supervision of retired judge Syed Jafar Husain, the returning officer. According to the results of those elections posted on the SGFI website, V. Ranjith Kumar was elected president, Alok Khare secretary general, Mukhteh Singh Badesha treasurer, and Dr. Rajesh Mishra SGFI CEO.

But the sports ministry declared the elections null and void, saying they were not conducted as per rules of the Sports Code 2011.

Sushil, who was heading the SGFI at the time of the December elections, claimed that he had no say in the appointment of the returning officer, something he was entitled to. It was said that the then secretary general, Rajesh Mishra, had appointed the returning officer without taking Sushil into confidence.