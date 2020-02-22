Women's T20 WC: Mithali lauds Poonam & Shafali's efforts against Oz
New Delhi: India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj is highly impressed with spinner Poonam Yadav after her four-fer against hosts Australia helped the Women in Blue register an emphatic 17-run victory in Sydney on Friday.
Despite posting a moderated 132, it was Poonam's heroics which helped India come out victorious on Friday and speaking on the match, Mithali said: "Poonam Yadav's spell was the turning point. She's been one of the main spinners for India for quite some time now, and her style worked again today.
"Although we recovered our innings through Deepti Sharma and her partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, it was Poonam's flurry of wickets against Australia's megastars, which completely changed the game," the ace women cricketer wrote in her ICC post.
Mithali was also all praise for young batting sensation Shafali Verma saying: "She impressed me too on her debut. She gave India's middle-order the cushioning they needed to regain momentum.
"Verma has stuck with stroke play that she demonstrated in the tri-series and I think she should be given that free range in the first six overs because when you're playing a top team, the runs in the first six overs are so important."
The Indian eves will now be up against Bangladesh on Monday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Of mysticism and magic - Bhutan22 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Rama, the vanquisher of Tataka22 Feb 2020 1:26 PM GMT
Peeling back the veneer22 Feb 2020 1:22 PM GMT
Matters of the Heart22 Feb 2020 1:21 PM GMT
Love in the time of WhatsApp22 Feb 2020 1:12 PM GMT