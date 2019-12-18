Virat Kohli becomes 8th Indian to play 400 international matches
Visakhapatnam: India skipper Virat Kohli has become the eighth Indian in cricket's history to make 400 international appearances. He achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Kohli, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, has so far represented India in 241 ODIs, 84 Tests and 75 T20Is. Besides Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar (664), M.S. Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402) have played 400 or more international matches.
Overall, Kohli is the 33rd player to reach the milestone.
Tendulkar holds the distinction of making maximum international appearances. He is followed by Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuria (586) and Ricky Ponting (560).
The Kohli-led Indian team faces a do-or-die situation as they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match rubber as the visitors lead the series 1-0 after hammering the Men in Blue by 8 wickets in Chennai.
Ahead of the clash, India pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that a below-par performance in the bowling and fielding department cost India the match in Chennai.
Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in the first game, India failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective hundreds to guide Windies to a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tharoor, Kishore among 23 to receive Sahitya Akademi Award...18 Dec 2019 5:35 PM GMT
Satya Kaundal to be Shimla's first woman Mayor18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
4 convicted in Jaipur serial blasts, 11 yrs of wait ends18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Murder accused killed in UP courtroom: 18 cops suspended18 Dec 2019 5:31 PM GMT
Karnataka minister wants closure of 'Indira Canteens'18 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT