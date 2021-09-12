Valtteri Bottas wins sprint at Italian GP

Monza: Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable Saturday afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.

Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so.

"It's been the perfect weekend so far. But that happens," Bottas said. "We have a strong car here, good pace and I'll be fighting tomorrow.

Anything is possible ... you never know, so I'll keep pushing.

Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton finished in fifth, more than 20 seconds behind his teammate following a woeful start.

It wasn't great. But it is what it is," Hamilton said. We underestimated how well (Red Bull) would start. I've got to try and figure out how I can get by and try to limit the damage.

You saw the pace of the Red Bull, they are so fast. It should be an easy win for (Verstappen) and I have to try and get past the two guys ahead.

Verstappen extended his lead in the championship to five points after earning two points for finishing second. The Red Bull driver knows he is poised to end his run of poor results at Monza after claiming his first pole position at the famous track.

If you have a good start it should be enough to defend, Verstappen said. "It was just sensible pushing (today), just see where the pace was at.

I mean, Valtteri was already a bit up the road after one or two laps so just see where the car was at. I never really felt like an overtake was on ... I also knew of course that even if I stayed in second I start first tomorrow.

This was the second sprint qualifying after its debut at Silverstone.

Rather than the standard format of two practices on Friday and a third practice and qualifying on Saturday, there was one practice on Friday followed by a qualifying session that determined the grid for Saturday's sprint.