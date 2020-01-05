Tsitsipas whips Zverev as top names crash at ATP Cup

Sydney: Stefanos Tsitsipas whipped an error-strewn Alexander Zverev to win the battle of the big guns at the ATP Cup on Sunday, inflicting a second successive defeat on the German in his warm-up for the Australian Open.

On day three of the inaugural 24-nation team event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, world number 11 David Goffin was another loser, along with Italy's Fabio Fognini, ranked one place below him.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who won the 2019 season-ending ATP Finals in London and is now ranked six, was in a different league to Zverev, who only began hitting balls a week ago after an off-season curtailed by a lucrative exhibition tour.

The lacklustre German world number seven sent down 10 double faults and made just 45 percent of his first serves, a worrying sign ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

He lost to Australia's Alex de Minaur in his opening match on Friday, throwing away a one-set lead.

"I worked very hard for this win, I found solutions, found my rhythm and my pace and knew what I was doing on court," said impressive 21-year-old Tsitsipas after his 6-1, 6-4 walloping in Brisbane.

"I was serving pretty okay and played clever again. I managed to stay calm and positive in my head." The Boris Becker-captained Germans have now won one of their opening ties, while Greece has lost both of theirs. The 24 countries are split into six groups, with the top eight from the round-robin going onto the knockout phase before one is crowned the winner.