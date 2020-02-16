TRAU hold Chennai City to goalless draw in I-League
Imphal: A resolute Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC held defending champions Chennai City FC to a goalless draw in a Hero I-League match at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Sunday.
TRAU goalkeeper Shayan Roy was magnificent under the bar to deny the visitors all three points.
The first half was entertaining as both sides created goal-scoring opportunities but failed to convert them.
Chennai adopted a cautious approach in the first half, which prompted the hosts to press hard.
TRAU earned a penalty in the 13th minute when Ajith Kumar was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the 18-yard box. Skipper Princewill Emeka stepped in but his effort rattled the woodwork, thus squandering a glorious opportunity.
In the 33rd minute, Netrajit Singh's volley went inches wide of the post.
Chennai coach Akbar Nawas made two early substitutions in the first-half, bringing on Pravitto Raju and Jishnu Balakrishnan in place of Jockson Dhas and Varun Mathur but still failed to find the net.
The second half belonged to TRAU goalkeeper Shayan, whose heroics saved the day for the hosts.
The hosts survived a scare in the 50th minute when Vijay's low-driven cross was almost deflected into the back of his own net by Deepak Devrani but to his relief, the ball rolled inches wide off the woodwork.
In the 58th minute, Chennai had a free-kick on the edge of the box. Katsumi Yusa curled one towards the top-left corner but was denied by a fine save from Shayan.
Chennai retained possession and kept the attack alive.
Ajith Kumar's cross found Roberto Eslava, who headed towards goal from point-blank range but Shayan came up with another brilliant save to deny Chennai.
Shayan was at it again, saving Fito's left-footed drive in the 65th minute. He couldn't have done anything about the Spaniard's free-kick a minute later but the crossbar came to his rescue.
Three minutes later, Shayan threw himself at yet another Eslava header from close range, leaving the Chennai skipper wondering what else he needs to do to break the custodian's resilience.
TRAU could have wrapped up the three points but substitute Krishnananda Singh missed a sitter in the 89th minute, failing to convert a delightful Premjit Singh delivery, barely a couple of yards away from goal.
In the final minute of stoppage time, Katsumi's cross found Fito on his favoured left foot only to be denied by Shayan again.
With this result, TRAU rose to the fourth position with 16 points, while Chennai City slipped to seventh place with 15 points.
