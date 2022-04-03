Traditional rivals Australia, England face off in blockbuster Women's World Cup final

Christchurch: Relentless Australia will be out to underline their credentials as one of game's greatest sides against a battle-hardened England unit that will also seek greatness in a blockbuster ICC Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own way.

Defending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches of the tournament.

While the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their winning streak to 11 matches.

Interestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup final for the first time in 34 years.

The two sides started their campaigns together almost a month ago in Hamilton and will end them together, one holding the trophy, the other looking on at the Hagley Oval.

Australia have lost only one World Cup final but it was not too far away from the setting for Sunday's finale.

Back in 2000, just down the road from Christchurch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Australia lost the closest final the tournament has ever seen, defeated by New Zealand by just four runs.

That year, England recorded their worst-ever World Cup finish of fifth before fighting back to take the trophy from Australia in 2009.