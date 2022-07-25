Ton-up Hope, Pooran take West Indies to 311-6 against India in 2nd ODI

Port of Spain: Opener Shai Hope showed his class with a magnificent century while skipper Nicholas Pooran went on a six-hitting spree as the West Indies produced a solid batting display to post 311 for six against India in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Hope, who was dismissed cheaply in first ODI, played the role of the anchor to perfection as he added 65 runs off 55 balls for the opening wicket with Kyle Mayers (39), before forging another 62 with Shamarh Brooks (35).

While Mayers and Brooks showed promise, Hope found his perfect ally in skipper Pooran, who showed his big-hitting prowess during his 74 off 77 balls with the help of six maximums and one four. The two shared a 117-run stand off 126 balls.

Hope constructed his 115-run innings well, focusing on building partnership and exploded in the end. His 135-ball knock comprised eight fours and three maximums.

Spin duo of Axar Patel (1/40) and Deepak Hooda (1/42) were the best bowlers on display, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/69) too scalped one but was expensive. Mohammed Siraj (0/47) was decent but Avesh Khan had a forgettable ODI debut, while Shardul Thakur (3/54) made amends in the back end with three wickets after conceding 13 in the first over.