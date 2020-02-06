Tendulkar to flag-off New Delhi Marathon on Feb 23
New Delhi: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on February 23, with around 13,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners will take part in four different categories -- full marathon, half marathon, timed 10k and the 5k Swachh Bharat Run. Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance. Organised by NEB Sports, the New Delhi Marathon is certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by Athletics Federation of India. The marathon will start off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the route winding past historic landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rajpath.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
50 tonnes polythene seized in Ghaziabad6 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT
Illegal arms factory busted6 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Oppn slams govt over sliding growth, rising unemployment6 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
7 states have more Aadhaar holders than projected...6 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
No plans to recruit more private sector specialists as JS...6 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT