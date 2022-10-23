T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka call up three players as injury cover

Hobart: Grappling with multiple injuries, Sri Lanka have called up three players as backup into their T20 World Cup squad to prepare for all eventualities, according to a report.



Sri Lanka was on Sunday forced to replace key batter Pathum Nissanka with Ashen Bandara for their Super 12 match against Ireland after the former suffered a groin injury.

During the qualifying round, three Sri Lankan cricketers -- Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Danishka Gunathilake -- were ruled out due to injuries, while Pramod Madushan and Nissanka remain in the side with minor issues.

"After five of its players were injured during the qualifying round of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka has decided to bring in more reserves into the side for use in case of further adversity," said a report in islandcricket.lk.

"Accordingly, wicket-keeper-bat Niroshan Dickwella, fast bowlers Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana will be flown in this week along with Tim McCaskill, the Head of High Performance, to train in Sydney," the report read.

Wicketkeeper batter Dickwella has featured in 28 T20Is for Sri Lanka, scoring 480 runs at 18.46. He, however, has not played a T20 since June last year after Kusal Mendis was picked ahead of him by the selectors.

The 25-year-old Fernando took just two wickets in the three T20s that he played for Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup but he failed to make it to the World Cup squad.

Pathirana, 19, bowled just one over conceding 16 on his debut at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.