Suryakumar becomes world's no.1 T20I batter

Dubai: The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the world's number one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times.

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on the back of his unbeaten 51 off 25 balls against the Netherlands in Sydney last week, to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking after Virat Kohli, who spent 1,013 days at the top in different periods from September 2014 to December 2017.

Yadav's tally of 863 rating points is also the second best by an Indian, the highest being Kohli's tally of 897 in September 2014.

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in March last year, Yadav has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring one century and 11 fifties from 37 appearances for his country.

The 32-year-old Yadav has also played 13 ODIs for India.

Yadav has accumulated 863 points with Rizwan at 842 points. New Zealand's Devon Conway completes the top three with 792 points.