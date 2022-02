Spirited FC Goa aim to halt ATKMB charge

Bambolim: FC Goa will look to carry forward their momentum from the last game and stop ATK Mohun Bagan from completing a hat-trick of wins when the two sides meet in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

FC Goa registered their biggest margin victory in the last game against Chennaiyin FC, thrashing them 5-0. They still need to win their remaining four matches to harbour any slim hopes of a semi-finals berth depending on other results to go their way too.

Jorge Ortiz has been at the heart of FC Goa's resurgence, scoring his first ever hat-trick in the previous encounter. His goal tally for the season now stands at seven.

ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to second spot after their win over NorthEast United FC in the last game, stretching their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Sandesh Jhingan made his first appearance this season and the star centre-back will be ready for his 100th appearance in the ISL.

Joni Kauko was brilliant for the Mariners in the last game, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first start after five consecutive substitute appearances, while Liston Colaco has been in the form of his life.

"Our aim is to help him improve more. Sometimes, it is important to also think about what more you can improve when you are tasting a lot of success. That is our target as a coaching staff. He is also keen on developing as a player," ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando said.

Ferrando will be up against his former side, and the last time they met the green and maroons ran out 2-1 winners. A win for ATKMB will take them level on points with leaders Hyderabad FC and with a game in hand. ATKMB have played 14 games and have 26 points to Hyderabad's 29 from 16 outings.

"Every game is like a final. Today I am saying FC Goa is the most important game but when you ask me about Kerala Blasters in the match later this week, I will repeat the same statement - for all of the last six games," said Ferrando.