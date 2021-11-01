Spanish League: Barça draw in Barjuan debut

BARCELONA, Spain: New coach, similar disappointment for Barcelona.

Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at home by lowly Alavés in the debut of caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan, while Real Madrid and Sevilla both won on Saturday to leave the Catalan club even further behind in the Spanish league.

Vinícius Júnior took over the scoring duties from Karim Benzema by netting twice in Madrid's 2-1 win at 10-man Elche. Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are at the top of the standings. Sociedad can reclaim the outright lead on Sunday at home against regional rival Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona was left in ninth and eight points adrift after four wins in 10 games.

Barjuan, a former Barcelona player who until Thursday was its reserve team coach, did not waver from the lineup and 4-3-3 formation used by Ronald Koeman, who was fired this week after one too many defeats.

The outcome was again overwhelming possession for Barcelona with very little to show for it.

Memphis Depay gave Barcelona the lead with a wonderful strike from outside the area in the 49th minute, only for Luis Rioja to dribble through the center of the hosts' painfully passive defense and equalize three minutes later.

Rioja dribbled past three Barcelona players before a quick passing combination with Joselu Mato fooled Gerard Pique and left Rioja alone to round Marc-Andre ter Stegen and roll the ball home.

Depay's shot off the post was the hosts' only clear chance for a winner.