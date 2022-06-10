South African boxer who became disoriented in fight dies
Cape Town: A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury.
Boxing South Africa said Wednesday that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi died on Tuesday night following the bout on Sunday in the eastern city of Durban. He had been in an induced coma.
Buthelezi collapsed after the fight, which was stopped in the 10th and final round by the referee when Buthelezi became disoriented. He died in the hospital after the brain injury caused internal bleeding, Boxing South Africa said. His age was not released.
Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa was shown on national television in South Africa.
Buthelezi had just knocked Mntungwa through the ropes. The referee separated the fighters and Buthelezi took a few steps back while Mntungwa got back on his feet. But when the two were called to box again, Buthelezi turned to his right and walked away from his opponent toward the corner while throwing a number of punches in what looked like a shadowboxing session. He slumped against the ropes in the corner and the referee stopped the fight.
Boxing South Africa said it will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
BJP hate speech: Do not put up roadblocks here, says Mamata9 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
NEP: Report by June 309 Jun 2022 8:13 PM GMT
Bratya meets UK delegation9 Jun 2022 8:12 PM GMT
Khatun to be appointed in a non-nursing post in East Burdwan: CM9 Jun 2022 8:12 PM GMT
CM meets Governor at Raj Bhavan9 Jun 2022 8:11 PM GMT