South Africa on top in 2nd Test; New Zealand hope for draw

Christchurch: Kyle Verreyne stepped boldly into the vacancy left by the sudden retirement of Quintin de Kock with a maiden century Monday which put South Africa in total control of the second cricket test against New Zealand by the end of the fourth day.

Verreyne's unbeaten 136 allowed South Africa to declare its second innings at 354-9 just before tea, setting New Zealand 425 to win in about 136 overs or four sessions.

Kagiso Rabada, who supported Verreyne with a career-best innings of 47 from only 34 balls, then dismissed both New Zealand openers to leave the home side in a desperate position at 9-2. An unbeaten 60 by South Africa-born Devon Conway lifted New Zealand to 94-4 at stumps, leaving it still 332 runs behind and with only six wickets to survive the final day. Tom Blundell was with Conway at the close of play, scoreless after 17 balls.

Blundell technically is New Zealand's last specialist batsman. Still to come is the all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, a century-maker in the first innings, then the bowlers.

South Africa's performance over the first four days of the match marked an extraordinary form reversal after their defeat by an innings and 276 runs in the first test in which they were bowled out for 95 and 111. New Zealand needed only to draw the second test of the two-match to achieve its first series win over South Africa in 17 attempts over 19 years.