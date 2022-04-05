Sindhu, Sen to lead Indian challenge

Suncheon (Korea): India's latest badminton sensation Lakshya Sen and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will lead the Indian campaign at the Korea Open Super 500 tournament starting here on Tuesday.

With back-to-back finals at German Open and All England Championships, Sen is is in the form of his life and will look to be third time lucky as he opens his campaign against world number 25 Lu Guang Zu of China.

It will not, however, be an easy outing for Sen as the men's singles draw boasts of some tough competitors such as the Indonesian duo of Anthony Ginting (top seed) and Jonatan Christie (third seed), world champion and fourth seed Loh Kean Yew, second seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia and the formidable Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded eighth.

Sen, the world championships bronze medallist, had scooped his maiden Super 500 crown at the India Open in January before making two final appearances and he will be keen to lift the second title of the season

here.

Sindhu, on the other hand, claimed two Super 300 titles this season at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open and the third seeded Indian will look to continue her fine run when she begins against USA's Lauren

Lam.

Aya Ohori is likely to be her next opponent, while two wins will put her face-to- face with either left-handed Supanida Katethong or Busanan Ongbamrungphan -- both from Thailand.