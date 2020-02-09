Shubman Gill hits unbeaten ton to guide India A to 234/1 in reply to NZ A's 386/9
Lincoln (New Zealand): Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test here on Sunday.
Opening the batting along side skipper Hanuma Vihari (59), Gill scored his runs off 153 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and one six to help India A pile up 234/1 in 53 overs.
Middle-order mainstay Chesterwar Pujara was giving Gill company at the crease on 52 off 99 balls at the draw of stumps.
Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings at 386 for nine in 131.5 overs after the second day's play was washed out on Saturday.
Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 103 off 222 balls during which he struck 10 boundaries and a six.
Besides, Glenn Phllips made 65, while wicketkeeper Dane Clever scored 53.
For India, Sandeep Warrier (2/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/75), Avesh Khan (2/82) and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/98) shared eight wickets among them.
India A now trail New Zealand A by 152 runs with just a day's play remaining.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand A 1st innings: 386 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50). India A 1st innings: 234 for 1 in 53 overs (Shubman Gill 107 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 52 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71).
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
ECI finalises turnout data at 62.59 %, more than 24 hrs...9 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
PM offers India's help to China to deal with Coronavirus...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Centre to soon release another `35,000 cr GST compensation...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Gargi College students allege harassment during annual9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Bangladesh shock India to win maiden U-19 World Cup title9 Feb 2020 6:07 PM GMT