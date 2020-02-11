Sharan-Sitak reach New York Open quarter finals
New York: India's second ranked doubles player Divij Sharan and Kiwi partner Artem Sitak defeated the top-seeded American-Croat duo of Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor in the first round to advance to the quarter finals of the New York Open. One of the longest running tennis tournaments in the United States, the New York Open 2020 is being played at the NYCB Live on Long Island.
The pair won impressively against the top seeded Austin and Franko in straight sets, churning out a hard-fought and evenly contested first set of 7-6 before sailing to a 6-3 victory in the second set in a game that lasted 1 hour and 19 minutes.
Sharing his thoughts after the victory, Sharan said, "It feels great to be back in the winning column. Sitak and I have been building on our cohesion and I think the results are starting to follow. We have a tough test ahead in the quarter-finals but we are ready and confident."
Sharan and Sitak will now face either the French-American pair of Ugo Humbert and Jackson Withrow or the All-American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka in the quarter finals.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kiwis inflict first ODI series whitewash on India in 3111 Feb 2020 4:14 PM GMT
Lacked composure, didn't deserve to win, says Kohli11 Feb 2020 4:13 PM GMT
KL Rahul's hundred goes in vain11 Feb 2020 4:12 PM GMT
India striker Lalremsiami named 2019 FIH Women's Rising...11 Feb 2020 4:11 PM GMT
Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo set for Italian Cup clash11 Feb 2020 4:10 PM GMT