Satwik-Chirag enters French Open final

Paris: Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-game win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho, here on Saturday.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game and also controlled the net well to outwit the Korean combination, ranked 18th, 21-18 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, seeded seventh, thus reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year. The Pair, will play the winner of the other semifinal between England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy and Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.