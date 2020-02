Sanju Samson's flop show continues

Mount Maunganui : Despite being handed a golden chance to fix his place in the Indian squad, Sanju Samson failed to showcase his skills once again as he managed two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand.

In the fourth earlier, Sanju had contributed with just eight runs for India.

Sanju, who was given a chance to open for India, was trolled in social media for another flope show as netizens didn't found him suitable for the team.

"Why Samson is opening instead of Rohit Sharma. He is a set batsman," a person tweeted.

"See just the way I've told you Sanju Samson is bad choice for Team India! Very bad decision taken by Team management & Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli over choosing Sanju over Rishabh Pant! Missing you brother @RishabhPant17, Unfair selection!!! #NZvIND," another person said on tweeted.

Manish Pandey's unbeaten half-century powered India to 165/8 against the Kiwis in the fifth T20I of the rubber here on Sunday.

(inputs from IANS)