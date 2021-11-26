Sanjay, Hundal score hat-tricks as India crush Canada 13-1 to register first win

Bhubaneswar: Vice-captain Sanjay scored a second consecutive hat-trick while Araijeet Singh Hundal too found the net thrice as defending champions India bounced back strongly to demolish Canada 13-1 in their second Pool B match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

Stunned by France 5-4 in their tournament opener, the Indians roared back into the tournament, scoring through three goals each through Sanjay (17th, 32nd, 59th) and Hundal (40th, 50th, 51st).

Uttam Singh (3rd minute, 47th), Shardanand Tiwai (35th, 53rd), skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad (8th), Maninder Singh (27th) and Abhishek Lakra (55th) were the other scorers.

France are leading Pool B with two wins from as many games, after beating Poland 7-1 on Thursday, while India are placed second.

India will meet Poland in their last pool fixture on Saturday.

Shocked by France on Wednesday, the Indians enjoyed the early share of possession and put pressure on the Canadian goal.

India's efforts bore fruit immediately when Uttam slapped in from inside the circle to give them a 1-0 lead.

The hosts kept up the pressure and extended their lead in the eight minute through skipper Vivek who flicked in after being fed by Maninder Singh.

Canada secured two back-to-back penalty corners in the 11th minute but wasted both as India ended the first quarter with a 2-0 lead.

Soon after the resumption, India made it 3-0 in their favour when Sanjay scored from the spot after being awarded a stroke following an infringement from their first penalty corner.

India stepped up the pressure and secured a penalty corner in the 21st minute but wasted the opportunity.

Two minutes from half time, India's best player of the match, Maninder, registered his name in the scoresheet, slapping home with a reverse shot after dribbling past two Canadian defenders to give the holders a 4-0 lead. Seconds from the second quarter, Canada pulled a goal back through a penalty corner conversion from Roopkanwar Dhillon.