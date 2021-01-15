Saini injures groin, being monitored by BCCI medical team

Brisbane: Right-arm India pacer Navdeep Saini is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team after he complained of pain in his groin on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, the Board of Control for Cricket in India informed on Friday.



The 28-year-old visibly seemed to be in a lot of discomfort, holding onto his thighs, after his follow-through as he bowled his fifth delivery during the post-lunch session to Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over of the Australian innings. Incidentally, it was the same delivery on which skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped Labuschagne at gully.

The physio was brought on and Saini left the field after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the final delivery to complete the over.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.

Australia, meanwhile, reached 154/3 at Tea, with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade remaining unbeaten on 73 and 27 respectively.